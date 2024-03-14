Planting for the Future: What Grocers Need to Know About Plant-Based Foods

PG: The term "plant-based" is growing in popularity on food labels and menus. However, there doesn’t seem to be a widely understood idea of precisely what the term means. Is there an established definition of a food product or meal that can be marketed as “plant-based?”



Julie Emmett: The Plant Based Foods Association defined the term in 2018 through the Certified Plant Based seal. It’s simple: Plant-based foods are foods made from plants that do not contain any animal products. Foods qualifying for Certified Plant Based are made from various plants (including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, peas, beans, pulses), fungi, and/or algae. While a small percentage of a product’s ingredients can be composed of key elements like flavors and emulsifiers, plant-based means zero animal-derived ingredients.

PG: What is the Certified Plant Based label and what does it signify for consumers?



JE: The Certified Plant Based seal is a visual indicator that products are made only from plants, with no animal-derived ingredients. It makes it easier for shoppers to trust that the product meets the plant-based standard, no matter their dietary preference.

PG: How can the Certified Plant Based label benefit brands and products in the marketplace and also help retailers?



JE: Ensuring plant-based products are certified can help brands stand out and appeal to a wide range of shoppers. It can also enhance customer trust and brand loyalty, communicate a product’s sustainability benefits, and align with retailer and consumer demand for ingredient transparency. By providing customers with a wide variety of products that meet consumer needs and align with their values, retailers can build greater trust in their offerings and long-term shopper loyalty.

PG: How can the Certified Plant Based seal help brands meet their wider corporate social responsibility and sustainability goals around issues like health, environmental protection, transparency or ethical sourcing?

JE: The many health and environmental benefits of plant-based eating are well documented, and with its clear definition of plant-based, the Certified Plant Based seal fits perfectly within reputable guidelines around these issues. This helps brands back up their sustainability stories and assure consumers that what they’re eating aligns with their values. The Plant Based Foods Association with the Certified Plant Based seal is committed to clear labeling of ingredients and third-party verification, making it easy for customers to address their concerns about health and the environment while shopping. The Certified Plant Based seal also signals to retailers that these products have a lower impact on land use, water use and greenhouse gas emissions and can help make their shelves more inclusive of dietary preferences across the store.

PG: Why is independent verification important?



JE: A certification is only as good as its process: Without third-party verification, consumers can’t rely on the veracity of the claims. Products seeking Certified Plant Based status must pass an independent review by objective third-party organizations focused on public health and safety. This independent verification lends integrity to the label and ensures consumers can trust that certified products meet our clear plant-based standard.

PG: How can brands and retailers learn more about the process and cost of the Certified Plant Based seal?



JE: To find out more, they can visit https://plantbasedfoods.org/certified