Pick 'n Save, the largest of four grocery banners of Milwaukee-based Roundy's Supermarkets, will offer a network of 25 ATM locations at select store locations through a new partnership with WaterStone Bank and nationwide ATM network company FCTI Inc.

The new ATM network will be within WaterStone Bank's footprint in suburban Milwaukee. Along with its in-branch ATMs, WaterStone's current no-fee ATM network through the Wisconsin Bankers Association extends throughout Wisconsin and includes more than 850 locations.

"We continue to deliver, and support, solutions that provide our customers with easy access to their funds and the convenience of banking at WaterStone Bank," said Doug Gordon, president and CEO of ased Wauwatosa, Wis.-bWaterStone Bank.

Established in 1921, WaterStone Bank has branches in Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha/Brookfield and West Allis, Wis., along with a commercial lending branch in Minneapolis.

A banner of Kroger subsidiary Roundy’s, Pick ‘n Save operates more than 100 grocery stores across the state of Wisconsin.



