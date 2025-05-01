Peri & Sons Farms is Cultivating a Sustainable Farming Future

Peri & Sons Farms has continued to grow its business year after year, even though its products, onions, are considered one of the most common commodities in the world.

“The truth is, we don’t see our business or our products as commodities, and we work hard to make sure our customers do not see them that way either. We take the time to build relationships with our customers ─ listening and sharing information about our farm, our many innovative processes, our sustainability and the safety measures we have in place ─ to underscore the added value of our product,” said Teri Gibson, director of marketing and customer relations for the farm.

The Peri & Sons Farms’ team sees relationships as a differentiating factor. To the team’s way of thinking, when there’s no differentiation between options, a buying decision can come down to one factor: price. Buying produce based solely on price isn’t a sustainable strategy, however. That’s why the team believes that it’s important to provide a narrative that explains what it does, why it does it and how that helps the customer. Speaking to that, Gibson added, “We also offer a wide range of options for our products, our programs, our packaging and our delivery, and we follow through with attentive customer service every step of the way.”

Peri & Sons Farms has been growing, packing and shipping premium white, yellow, red, sweet and organic onions since 1979 and recently added cipollinis, shallots and garlic to the product line. Today, it farms about 7,600 acres of onions between Nevada and California, amounting to sales of more than 550 million pounds of onions throughout the United States and abroad.

In 2006 Peri & Sons Farms began growing organic onions on just 1 acre; today about 10% of total sales come from organics. To date, across the category, demand for conventional onions significantly outweighs the demand for organic onions. As the organic onion category grows, Peri & Sons is positioned to meet that demand.

“Because we grow both premium and organic onions, we’re a one-stop shop that can fully cover a customer’s needs and save them the headache and pitfalls of ordering through a web of suppliers and distribution channels. Our straight-line process can decrease logistical and transportation costs, saving time and money,” said Gibson.