PA Food Merchants Association Names 2 to Board
The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) has appointed Bill Crosby, VP of operations for Acme Markets, and Bob Holmes, area sales director for Supervalu Inc., to seats on its board of directors.
“We are delighted to welcome Bill and Bob to the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association board of directors,” said PFMA President and CEO Alex Baloga. “Both individuals are recognized business leaders, are incredibly talented and bring a wealth of experience to PFMA. We are fortunate to have them on our team, advocating for the interests of our members.”
Crosby oversees Acme’s South Philadelphia and suburban locations, including portions of Delaware County, the Main Line and Chester County, as well as Delaware, Maryland, south central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore. He replaces Dan Croce on the board.
Holmes joined Supervalu in 1986 as a zone sales manager with the company’s Shop ’n Save stores in the Pittsburgh market, and later holding account manager and perishable manager roles for Shop ’n Save and County Market. For the past seven years, Holmes has been director of territory sales for Shop ’n Save and other independent grocery stores in western Pennsylvania. He succeeds Supervalu’s Joe Della Noce on the board.
Wormsleyburg, Pa.-based PFMA advocates the views of almost 800 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors across the state.