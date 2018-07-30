PA Food Merchants Association Names 2 to Board

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) has appointed Bill Crosby, VP of operations for Acme Markets, and Bob Holmes, area sales director for Supervalu Inc., to seats on its board of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Bill and Bob to the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association board of directors,” said PFMA President and CEO Alex Baloga. “Both individuals are recognized business leaders, are incredibly talented and bring a wealth of experience to PFMA. We are fortunate to have them on our team, advocating for the interests of our members.”

Crosby oversees Acme’s South Philadelphia and suburban locations, including portions of Delaware County, the Main Line and Chester County, as well as Delaware, Maryland, south central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore. He replaces Dan Croce on the board.