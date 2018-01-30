P2P Summit Keynote Preview: Creating Loyalty by Focusing on Shoppers’ Needs

Real shopper loyalty doesn’t come from discounts, yet that’s been the foundation upon which many such programs have been built, according to Wendy Liebmann, founder, CEO and chief shopper at New York-based WSL Strategic Retail. “‘How can I serve your needs?’ rather than just ‘Give you a discount’ will be the next generation of loyalty. The necessity for strategic programs that encourage loyalty are greater than ever before, but they will very much be based on relationships and how we serve shoppers’ needs.”

Liebmann and Adam Holyk, CMO of Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, will discuss building loyalty through experiences during their Path to Purchase Summit keynote presentation in March.

