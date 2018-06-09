Organic Trade Association Reveals Plan for Voluntary Organic Check-Off

The Organic Trade Association (OTA) has unveiled a plan for a voluntary, industry-invested organic research, promotion and education check-off program that will be collaboratively designed and implemented by organic stakeholders across the organic supply chain.

“The Organic Trade Association recognizes great demand for coordinated organic research and promotion, and the organic sector is ready to work together on innovative solutions that will have key benefits for organic,” said Laura Batcha, CEO and executive director for the Washington, D.C.-based organization. Continued Batcha: “In today’s political environment, organic companies and stakeholders are increasingly seeking private-sector solutions, and the trade association is taking the lead in supporting these efforts. There is a critical need to educate consumers about organic, for more technical assistance to help more farmers transition to organic, and to loudly promote the organic brand. Responding to that need, we are launching a two-track effort to develop a voluntary governance approach and to also advance initiatives that will deliver immediate big wins for the organic sector.”

To that end, OTA has formed a steering committee to address the governance questions regarding a voluntary program, and to work on multifaceted private initiatives to foster coordinated organic research and promotion.

“These big ideas all live under the banner of GRO — shorthand for Generate Results and Opportunity for Organic,” explained Batcha. “Everyone in our organic industry has a stake in eliminating consumer confusion, growing the market and building the organic brand, so we’ll work collectively to ensure the future of organic.”

Meanwhile, the immediate programming subcommittee will identify programs to advance organic, and coordinate and fund those programs immediately, ahead of the rollout of a formal voluntary program.

According to OTA, collaborative programs are already being developed and funded. For instance, the association has teamed with Washington-based Organic Voices and the group's It's Not Complicated campaign to fund a national promotion to reduce consumer confusion about organic, with the goal of raising at least $1 million for each of the next two years.

OTA will reveal more about its plans in a series of informational meetings at the Expo East Natural Products Trade Show in Baltimore, taking place Sept. 13-15.

The plan for a voluntary program comes after a government-backed check-off failed to get off the ground. Back in May 2015, the organization submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to consider the implementation of an organic check-off program. In January 2017, USDA officially proposed a nationwide organic check-off program, opening the process for public comments, but last May, citing "lack of consensus within the industry," the department ended the rulemaking process. The termination occurred despite comments supporting the program from 12,000-plus individuals and businesses, OTA said.

“The organic community is committed to enabling a sound, resilient and sustainable future, and we look forward to everyone’s participation and influence,” noted Batcha. “We want to make sure – through our collective efforts – that organic flourishes and grows for many years to come.”

OTA represents more than 9,500 organic businesses in all 50 states. Its members encompass growers, shippers, processors, certifiers, farmers’ associations, distributors, importers, exporters, consultants and retailers, among others.