Sponsored Content
Open Retailing: Why Openness is Essential For a Successful Self-Service Strategy
12/01/2020
Openness helps retailers avoid being locked in to specific solutions, specific vendors or a specific process. With regards to innovations, openness creates breadth and a wide array in
identifying solutions to any problem. It also reduces switching barriers when implementing new technologies in the existing IT landscape. Without openness, retailers encounter technical incompatibilities, premature asset write-offs, complex migration processes and reluctant vendors—all of which result in lengthy and costly innovation projects.