NJFC Elects Officers, Board of Directors

At the New Jersey Food Council’s (NJFC) Annual Membership Meeting earlier this month at Forsgate Country Club, in Monroe Township, N.J., the trade organization elected its slate of officers and board of directors. The 2018 board officers are Chair Richard Saker, of Saker ShopRites; Vice Chair Mike Murphy, of QuickChek Corp.; Treasurer Mike Rothwell, of Pennington Quality Market; Secretary Joe Sofia, of Wegmans Food Markets; Associate Vice Chair Mike Biase, of Mission Foods; and NJFC President Linda M. Doherty.

The meeting also kicked off the council’s 2018 schedule of events and the NJFC Scholarship Program.

“The Annual Meeting is an important opportunity for NJFC members to learn of the organization’s priorities, major events for the upcoming year, and various committees in which they can participate,” said Doherty, who is marking her 25th year with the Trenton-based association. “It’s also a great time for members to learn about government affairs initiatives to ensure that food retailers and their supplier partners continue to have a strong and dedicated voice in the Garden State under the banner of the Food Council.”

“Linda’s genuine and fearless leadership for the food industry is a testament to all of our major accomplishments throughout her time here,” noted Saker. “We all look forward to continued accomplishment with her as president.”

As well as featuring keynote speaker Jeanette Hoffman, a New Jersey political commentator who discussed the opportunities and challenges that the food industry will potentially face with a new governor, Democrat Phil Murphy, the event included the NJFC Chair’s Report to the membership and networking with food industry executives and professionals.

The NJFC represents nearly 400 companies encompassing 1,200 retail food stores, wholesalers, manufacturing and service companies that collectively employ more than 200,000 associates in New Jersey.