Niemann Foods Promotes Jodie Felter

Niemann Foods Inc. (NFI) has promoted Jodie Felter to VP of HR and corporate secretary. She is currently director of HR and serves as the corporate secretary for the NFI board of directors.

Felter has been with the employee-owned grocer for nearly 25 years, and during that time, she has assisted the company’s growth from 20 stores and fewer than 1,000 associates to more than 100 stores and nearly 5,500 associates. Her dedication and team spirit have enabled the many seamless supermarket acquisitions and acclimation of new staff into the NFI family, the company noted.

She also serves on the boards for the National Grocers Association (NGA) Foundation and the Women in Grocery Association as well as participating in the NGA HR share group. In 2014, she named among Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery in the Rising Star category.

Quincy, Ill.-based Niemann Foods Inc. (NFI) began in 1917, and now operates more than 100 grocery stores, pet stores, hardware stores, pharmacies and gas stations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri. The stores operate under several banners, including about 60 supermarkets operating as County Market, Harvest Market and Save-a-Lot locations. More than 3,000 active NFI associates have ownership through an employee stock option purchase plan (ESOP).