Nicky paper product line offers high-quality & sustainable options

A survey from McKinsey found that more than three in five consumers would pay more for a product that has sustainable packaging. Due to consumer demand, in 2023 Sofidel introduced its Nicky brand, which has been a popular name in the European household market for a while now, to U.S. consumers. It is known for its renewable, recyclable and biodegradable paper packaging, and it’s also the first household paper product range in the United States to offer this type of packaging.

Household paper products have seen the highest growth of environment, social and governance (ESG)-related claims, making it essential for brands to find ways to stand out. For Nicky’s parent company, Sofidel, that means focusing on transparency and earning third-party certifications. Sofidel is a major advocate of transparency and releases a report each year to show customers and distributors the strides it’s making to help the planet.

This commitment earned Sofidel the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in ESG at the 2024 Stevie® Awards. For more than 60 years, Sofidel has been an industry leader by implementing innovative initiatives to help reduce pollution, lower CO 2 emissions and minimize waste. In addition, Nicky received the Silver Stevie® Award for Products in the Area of Sustainability & Climate Protection. This award further demonstrates Nicky’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in paper packaging.

As mentioned, third-party certifications are highly important for Nicky, which is why its line of paper products are made using only Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC)-certified pulp from responsibly managed forests. FSC is well known across businesses and consumers worldwide for sustainable forest management using the most rigorous forest certification system, via responsible sourcing, conservation and restoration.

One of the most popular Nicky products is its Super Shine Paper Towels. These extra-strength paper towels are made with three layers that provide unmatched absorbency. Consumers will also love their super-sized sheets and lint-free material that deliver a streak-free shine each time. Nicky Super Shine Paper Towels can also tackle a variety of messes, providing households with a convenient, effective and, most important, truly sustainable option.

Retailers will love Nicky, as it can be sold under private labels. Sofidel has the option to do several types of prints on the towels, along with various packaging designs. The paper product line can be produced with a variety of bundle sizes to meet retailers’ needs as well.

For more information about Nicky’s complete paper product line for consumers, visit www.nicky.us.