NGA Reveals Show Dates Until 2023

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and Clarion UX have revealed the dates and locations for The NGA Show for the next five years. The future dates are:

Feb. 23-26, 2020: San Diego Convention Center

March 7-10, 2021: Caesars Forum, Las Vegas

Feb. 27- March 2, 2022: Caesars Forum, Las Vegas

Feb. 26- March 1, 2023: Caesars Forum, Las Vegas

“We’re excited to plan out the future dates for the upcoming NGA Shows and share them with the industry,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based trade organization. “We recently held a very successful event in San Diego, and we are excited to return for another year to experience all the vibrant city has to offer with family and cultural attractions. We then look forward to returning to Las Vegas beginning in 2021, moving into the new Caesars Forum Conference Center.”

Highlights of The NGA Show include:

More than 400 leading companies showcasing their newest products and services in the exhibit hall.

An extensive conference program featuring engaging topics and renowned speakers on a variety of important topics, including people development, finances, sustainable strategies, tech trends, operating for excellence, and family business succession

Dynamic networking events, an Opening Keynote Session featuring eminent speakers, an Opening Night Welcome Reception, the NGA Creative Choice Awards, the NGA Best Bagger Championship, the Student Case Study Competition, and more.

The NGA Show is the place where independent grocers have gathered for more than 35 years, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion UX as part of the Food & Beverage Portfolio in partnership with NGA. For more information, visit www.theNGAshow.com.