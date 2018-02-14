NGA Presents Creative Choice Awards

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has presented this Creative Choice Awards in the Outstanding Marketer and Outstanding Merchandiser categories at the NGA Show in Las Vegas. The titles are the highest awards of the program, which recognizes the best marketing and merchandising programs in the grocery industry that have increased item or department sales, positively affected overall store sales, or provided a unique benefit to the community.

Outstanding Marketer went to Littlefield, Texas-based Lowe’s Market for its What’s For Dinner campaign, which aimed to create in-store buzz and boost sales. To spur sales, Lowe’s periodically released specials that included a full meal of free items if the customer bought a specified meat or entrée item.

Quincy, Ill.-based Quincy County Market won Outstanding Merchandiser for its American Flag Made of 2,028 Cupcakes event. The retailer’s in-store bakery spearheaded the creation of the giant American flag, and sold cupcakes for $1 each to raise funds for a local veterans home.

“Independent grocers are the innovators in the industry, implementing unique and original campaigns that set them apart from national chains,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based trade organization. “NGA is proud to host the Creative Choice Awards contest to highlight and recognize the best marketing and merchandising campaigns in the industry.”

Sponsored by Kellogg's and Unilever, the awards program consists of 10 categories with two winners for each, one entry from a one-to-15-store operator and one from a store operator with 15 or more supermarkets. Marketing campaigns and merchandising events or promotions held between Dec. 1, 2016 and Dec. 1, 2017 were eligible for this year's awards, for which a panel of industry experts judged more than 450 entries for creativity, clarity, and effectiveness.