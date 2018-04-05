NGA Gives Doc's Food Stores' Jim Brown Great American Award

Jim Brown, president of Bixby, Okla.-based Doc’s Food Stores, received the National Grocer Association’s (NGA) Clarence G. Adamy Great American Award, the association’s highest honor for service in government and public affairs.

“Jim Brown is one of those members who constantly goes above and beyond to help NGA get wins for the independent supermarket industry. Whether it’s bringing a delegation of retailers to Washington, D.C., each year or hosting elected officials in his store, Jim is focused on building relationships and helping policymakers understand the important role independent supermarkets play across Oklahoma and the nation,” said Greg Ferrara, EVP of advocacy, public relations and member services at Arlington, Va.-based NGA. “We are lucky to have people like Jim, who are tireless advocates for our industry’s public policy agenda and have helped build NGA into the respected organization that it is today. Simply put, our industry is better today because of the work of people like Jim Brown.”

Initiated in 1982, the Clarence G. Adamy Great American Award is presented to an individual or company whose leadership in the food industry best exemplifies active and effective participation in government relations as a citizen and industry representative. Public affairs participation is a broad concept reflecting service to people as a whole or the community at large. Service may include, but is not limited to, charitable, political, educational or other activities establishing exemplary leadership on behalf of the food industry.

The award's namesake, Clarence Adamy, a past president of the National Association of Food Chains, was very active in public and government affairs.