Next-Gen Oregon Grocer Expanding Again

There's a grocery company in Portland, Ore., that's resonating with consumers who are looking for more local and less processed foods.

Basics revealed that it will open a fourth location in Portland's Hillsdale area this February. The emerging, locally owned grocery is leasing the 12,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Food Front at 6344 SW Capitol Hwy.

One of Portland’s few remaining locally owned grocers, Basics was founded by natural food pioneer Chuck Eggert and partners with local producers to minimize distribution costs, waste and preserve nutrition.

Basics shoppers will find:

Ingredients organized by seasonally inspired recipes developed by award-winning chefs and vetted by staff nutritionists for optimal health

A Northwest Proteins counter featuring sustainably raised meats locally sourced from farms that prioritize animal welfare and sustainable practices, local seafood, cured meats and plant-based selections

Fresh, seasonal produce delivered daily to ensure peak nutrition

Organic, locally produced brands from Eggert’s family farms, including Lulubelle’s Creamery organic dairy products and Gwendolyn’s Organic Eggs

In-house nutrition support

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come back home to Hillsdale,” said Fernando Divina, president of Basics. “We’re so very proud to present local foods committed to healthy, seasonal ingredients; knowledgeable staff; and serving the neighborhood with an abundance of fresh foods and meal inspiration that makes it easier to cook at home.”

Additional stores in Beaverton, Ore., and Portland’s Pearl District, both slated to open later this year, will bring the Basics footprint to six locations.

Part of the Wild Rose Food Co., Basics is a collection of markets featuring classrooms and gathering places in addition to curated fresh foods and pantry staples. According to Basics, it supports regional farmers, growers and manufacturers by sourcing products from farms that prioritize soil health, animal welfare, regenerative practices and seasonal rhythms.