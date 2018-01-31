Newcastle Goes Back to Basics for New Promo

Heineken USA is going back to basics to drive consideration and trial of its Newcastle Brown Ale through non-traditional and grassroots platforms.

Kicking off 2018, the White Plains, N.Y.-based company is unveiling details of its "Get Your Skis On" winter ski program for Newcastle aimed at driving ski traffic to partner resorts in Colorado and California while increasing engagement with and trial of Newcastle Brown Ale.

At the heart of the activation, Newcastle Brown Ale is partnering with iHeartMedia 93.3FM in Denver, KROQ 106.7FM in Los Angeles, and ALT 103.5FM in San Francisco to amplify program noise and drive LDA+ consumer consideration. Branded radio spots along with banner ads, promotional information, email blasts and social media posts invite consumers to go online for the chance to win merchandise and lift passes to Arapahoe Basin in Keystone, CO, Big Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, CA and Sugar Bowl Ski Resort in Norden, CA.

In addition, Newcastle Brown Ale activations in local on-premise accounts will engage patrons through live radio feeds and give aways. POS and merchandise items including posters, beanies, helmets and skis, are available to decorate accounts and encourage patrons to choose Newcastle Brown Ale to celebrate the ski season.

“We are thrilled to partner with local radio stations and deliver programming designed to help increase traffic to ski resorts and local retail and on-premise accounts while driving consideration and trial of Newcastle Brown Ale,” commented Amy Tay, Brand Director, Five Points Trading Company. “Smooth like no other, Newcastle Brown Ale is a russet-brown ale with a gentle roasted aroma, full-bodied flavor and slightly sweet caramel finish that is deliciously smooth on the palate. It is the perfect beer to celebrate the end of a long day of skiing.”