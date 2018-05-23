Newcastle Brown Ale, Masterchef Winner Shaun O'Neale Partner for Summer Grilling Recipes

Newcastle Brown Ale is releasing a series of grilling recipes in partnership with MasterChef Season 7 champion, Shaun O’Neale.

O'Neale has created 10 signature grilling recipes that incorporate Newcastle Brown Ale, from savory dishes like smoked brisket and oyster Rockefeller, to sweet indulgences like bread pudding and ice cream. Each recipe complements the flavor and finish of Newcastle Brown Ale, and were created with the home chef in mind to offer a mix of simple, out-of-the-box recipes for summer events and barbeques.

O’Neale debuted the partnership and preview the Newcastle Brown Ale summer grilling recipe series during the Vegas Uncork’d Grand Tasting event on May 11 at Caesars Palace. To amplify the program, O’Neale is appearing at select events throughout the summer to support the brand’s digital efforts by releasing one of his new recipes every Thursday for 10 weeks.

At retail, custom designed POS materials including case cards, recipe cards, aprons and Newcastle Brown Ale branded barbeque grills along with life-size standees of O’Neale himself will capture shopper’s attention and encourage them to grab a pack of Newcastle Brown Ale to enjoy while whipping up his signature grilling recipes.