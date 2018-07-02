New Albertsons Banner will Invite Idahoans to 'Eat Life Up'

The Albertsons Cos. has unveiled plans for a new banner in its home state: Market Street Idaho, which will open two stores in the Boise metropolitan area later this year.

The new banner is dedicated to “creating a culinary experience that invites customers to ‘Eat Life Up,’” promising exclusive culinary delights and unique dishes. Its two stores will encourage customers to “hone their inner chef” through in-store culinary events and classes, along with time savers such as catering services, an in-store restaurant-style food court, and other gourmet creations.

For instance, a dedicated chocolatier might partner with a scratch baker to create an Art Deco cake for an exclusive event, or the head of catering might work with the sommelier and masters in the fresh team to develop an exclusive wine-pairing experience with fresh fruits and cheeses.

“Market Street Idaho was created by a team of passionate, innovative food lovers with the goal of igniting Idaho’s passion for great food and elevated experiences,” said Susan Morris, EVP and COO of Albertsons Cos. “Boise’s deep roots in great local food stem from our farming and ranching industry to our refugee and Basque communities. We think the time is right to bring new culinary experiences many hunger for but haven’t gotten locally yet through our Market Street Idaho stores.”

The Market Street Idaho location on Boise's Broadway Avenue will open in early summer, while the Meridian, Idaho, location is planned for later this year. Brian Conley will be store director of the Broadway location, which will ultimately employ 200 associates. A director will be named for the other location later this summer, prior to the development of a 300-associate staff.

Albertsons Cos. CEO Bob Miller first hinted at the new banner at the June 2017 opening of the Albertsons store on Broadway Avenue, telling shopped to ready themselves for a “brand-new shopping scene unlike any other in Idaho.” The original Broadway store will close in early April to make way for the new store, but employees will be offered opportunities at surrounding stores and may apply for positions at the new store once hiring begins.