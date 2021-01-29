New Acquisition Could Boost Food Retail Analytics Game

Analytics are an increasingly important part of the food retail game, and a new acquisition gives a good glimpse of how that trend is playing out in 2021.

BCI Media Group, a firm that focuses on construction information, said it has acquired South Carolina-based grocery location data and geospatial technology firm Planned Grocery.

The product of over eight years of research and development, Planned Grocery helps real estate developers, grocery retailers, and other commercial real estate professionals with the demographic information and grocery location data crucial for site selection and competition monitoring.

"Our core mission was always to provide something unusually helpful for our customers,” said David Beitz, retail real estate veteran and co-founder of Planned Grocery. “I'm pleased to say that we're on track to exceed expectations on that front through our partnership with BCI. The technology we've developed for the grocery vertical paired with BCI's capable leadership and reputation for data quality make this a natural fit. This opportunity to enhance our existing offerings — and to also pioneer something uniquely powerful in this space has us all very excited."

"Planned Grocery and their innovative team are a welcome addition to BCI,” said Damian Eastman, co-CEO of BCI Media Group. “Their approach to grocery location data coupled with their expertise in geospatial technology set them apart. With our forces combined, I can't imagine a more formidable offering for real estate professionals and developers looking to gain an edge.”

Planned Grocery Analytics reveals trends in grocery store development over time and includes thousands of planned grocery locations across the United States. The platform gives users a highly accurate view of the ever-changing nationwide grocery expansion.

The integration of the two organizations allows both Planned Grocery and BCI clients to access a greater range of the construction intelligence that empowers growth in key markets.