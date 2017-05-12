Needler’s Fresh Market Opens in Former Marsh Stores

A new grocery store concept that emerged from the bankruptcy of ill-fated Marsh Supermarkets has opened its first locations in Ohio.

Three former Marsh stores -- in Troy, Eaton and Middletown, Ohio -- have reopened as Needler’s Fresh Market, part of the block of 15 stores acquired for $8 million last summer by Generative Growth and managed by Findlay, Ohio-based Fresh Encounter Inc., the Dayton Daily News reported.

With a focus on local fresh produce, Needler’s -- named for Fresh Encounter founders Michael and Susan Needler -- will offer deli and bakery products made in house.

“Customers can expect a clean, fresh look with our marketing and communication,” Julie Anderson, VP of marketing and partner in Generative Growth, told the Daily News.

Generative Growth owns 25 supermarkets in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

Indianapolis-based Marsh filed for bankruptcy in May after struggling to stay afloat and closing 19 stores. The longtime Midwestern chain operated as many as 120 supermarkets in Indiana and Ohio before its acquisition by Sun Capital Partners in 2006.