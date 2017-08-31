NCA Now Accepting Confectionery Leadership Award Nominations

Members of the National Confectioners Association (NCA) can now nominate their retail or wholesale customers for the 2018 Confectionery Leadership Award. Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 23.

The award, hosted by Washington, D.C.-based NCA and Candy & Snack TODAY magazine, honors top customers on an industry-wide level for effective business collaboration, category management best practices, and innovations in merchandising confectionery products in-store.

“Retail leadership in the confectionery category is vital to conveying the excitement and fun our treats bring to consumers,” noted CST Editor-in-Chief Teresa Tarantino. “The Confectionery Leadership Award recognizes the individuals who set the standard by continually bringing excitement to consumers’ in-store experiences. Every year, we look forward to sharing and learning from the successes of these best-in-class trendsetters and gaining inspiration from their energy and enthusiasm for the category.”

Award recipients can take part in the taste panel for the Sweet & Snacks Expo’s Most Innovative New Product Awards and will be highlighted year-round in such NCA vehicles as CST.

The 2017 winners were Christina Groth, of The Kroger Co., and Brian Rinker, of Walgreen Co.

The award will be presented in March at NCA’s State of the Industry Conference in Miami.