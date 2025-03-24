Navigating the Opportunities of GS1 Digital Link: How Retailers Can Enhance Inventory Management and Consumer Engagement

In 2024, retailers navigated relentless inflation, ever-changing consumer trend cycles and persistent supply chain challenges. These hurdles may evolve, but they won’t disappear in 2025. Retailers must continue to continuously improve and manage inventory to lower costs and reduce waste amid rapidly changing consumer preferences, as well as uncertain geopolitical conditions that can exacerbate pricing pressures, profitability and operational efficiencies. Additionally, they must win over shoppers who have even more choices and are grappling with rising costs of living. It’s a tall order, but sometimes the most transformative tools are closer than we think. The 2D Digital Link barcode (or QR code) on packaging can unlock new, streamlined pathways for enhanced inventory management and consumer engagement, empowering retailers to meet the demands of a complex market and succeed in a changing world.

Understanding 2D Barcodes and the GS1 Sunrise 2027



Two-dimensional (2D) barcodes are graphical images that store large amounts of product data for access by consumers and workers. The use of 2D barcodes on product packaging enables retailers and brands to evolve as the world becomes more digitized and consumers demand access to more product information while making purchasing decisions. For workers, compared with the currently used standard UPC (1D) barcode, 2D barcodes enable a single point for retailers to access much more product information like inventory levels, sell-by dates, country of origin, and recall notices. This presents numerous opportunities for retailers to gain efficiency and decrease costs, reduce waste and enhance promotions.



However, adoption of 2D Digital Link barcodes will take time and guidance. GS1 is the global organization for data exchange standards and the organization behind GS1 Digital Link, the standardized model for encoding information within a 2D barcode, which can be scanned at checkout and connected to online information. Recently, GS1 activated the Sunrise 2027 to encourage the widespread adoption of specific GS1 standards for Digital Link to enable barcodes to become digital web links, connecting products to digital information, enhancing consumer engagement, improving supply chain efficiencies, and strengthening brand loyalty. The initiative encourages widespread use of Digital Link on product packaging by 2027, with retailers able to scan both the 2D Digital Link and traditional UPC barcodes at the point of sale (POS).



Throughout this transition, retailers should keep three priorities top of mind for success: enhancing inventory management, supporting retail brands and engaging consumers.