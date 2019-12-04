National Supermarket Association Offers 2 New Energy Programs

The National Supermarket Association (NSA) has partnered with RK Energy Group on two new energy programs: Free Electricity Rate Analysis and Free Energy Survey. The two programs are designed to lower the electricity bills at participating grocery stores and supermarkets in the Northeast. Allentown, Pa.-based RK Energy will donate a portion of the proceeds from these two programs to the NSA to go toward the many charitable initiatives that the NSA supports.

With electricity and natural gas rates the lowest they’ve been in years, the free electricity analysis looks for high electricity and gas rates and/or utility overcharges. Signing a low fixed-rate electricity and gas contract can save a grocery store as much as 20 percent on monthly energy bills.

The free energy survey helps determine what energy-saving options are available to reduce monthly energy usage, such as lighting and/or equipment upgrades. It also looks for eligibility for utility and state funding to pay for part or most of the project to upgrade to energy-saving equipment.

If grocers choose RK Energy for an electricity supply contract or upgrade project, a portion of the proceeds will be donated back to NSA.

“We are so excited about this partnership, and to help supermarkets save money on their electricity bills. Partnering with the NSA is the best way to support these stores, which serve their local communities,” said Richard Morea, founder of RK Energy.

Based in Flushing, N.Y., the NSA was founded in 1989 and is a trade association that advocates for the interests of independent supermarket owners in the New York tristate area and other states on the East Coast.