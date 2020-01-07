Midwest's Fareway Stores to Deploy LG Digital Signage Across All 125 Grocery Locations

Fareway challenged itself to identify a digital signage solution that would provide customers with access to instantaneous updates and key information. The displays would need to clearly display the rich colors and vivid details necessary for exhibiting fresh, appealing products, as well as attention-grabbing product updates and news. More importantly, the displays would need to seamlessly connect to one another for quick, simple use from a central location.

Fareway turned to interactive digital signage solutions provider ADFLOW and technology partner LG Business Solutions to provide a visually stunning digital signage system that excites and engages customers and employees.