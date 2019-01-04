Meijer Set to Open New Supercenters in Northeast Ohio

Midwest superstore retailer Meijer has confirmed Tuesday, May 14, as the opening date for its three new supercenters in the northeast Ohio communities of Avon, Mentor and Stow.

The Michigan-based retailer revealed its expansion into northeast Ohio in 2017.

"We're extremely excited to open the doors to our newest stores here in northeast Ohio," said Tom Wilson, Meijer’s regional VP. "For the last 40 years, customers across the state have enjoyed our fresh grocery options, wide selection of general merchandise and overall value. Now we're getting ready to bring our one-stop shopping experience to Avon, Mentor and Stow."

Meijer leadership and local dignitaries will mark the first day of business with ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each of the three stores. As part of the grand-opening celebrations, the retailer will also feature special promotions and events at each store beginning on Sunday, May 19. A Meijer Express gas station at the Avon location will officially open on April 18.

The 155,000-square-foot, 24-hour supercenters will feature fresh produce, meat and dairy delivered seven days a week, and a bakery offering bread and other items baked four times daily.

Each store also will feature a pharmacy offering the company’s free prescription program. This includes leading oral generic antibiotics, with a special focus on prescriptions most often filled for children, as well as prenatal vitamins and medications for those with diabetes and high cholesterol.

“Ohio is very important to us, and these new stores reinforce Meijer’s ongoing commitment to serving the needs of families in the Buckeye State with an incredible combination of service, selection and quality at low prices,” Wilson added.

Meijer has invested heavily in Ohio since opening its first store there in 1981, in the Columbus area. Since then, the retailer has grown steadily, opening 39 stores statewide and employing nearly 10,000 associates. The company also maintains a distribution center and dairy processing facility in Tipp City.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 240 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer's Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.