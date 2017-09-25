Maximize the Speed and Quality of the Checkout Experience in the Busiest Grocery Stores

Today’s grocers know the checkout line is a critical part of the overall experience for

customers. Whether a line has an employee ringing up purchases or it’s self-service, the line

needs to move quickly to keep customers satisfied. That means every item needs to be

scanned or weighed quickly and accurately the first time and every time. Zebra’s MP7000

Scanner Scale can meet the demands of the highest-volume POS lanes with an unmatched,

industry-best total cost of ownership (TCO).