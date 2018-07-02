Martin’s Super Markets Grows Groceries-to-Go Program

Martin’s Super Markets has expanded its Groceries-to-Go delivery program, which rolled out last November as a single-store test in the grocer’s hometown of South Bend, Ind., according to a published report.

The South Bend Tribune reported that four more stores – two more in South Bend, the others in Granger and Mishawaka – now provide the service, which has grown to cover more than 200,000 households in the area. Addresses within a 5-mile radius of the five stores offering the service are eligible to receive deliveries

“To remain viable, we have to move with the times and expand our services and offerings,” Amy Simeri McClellan, SVP for retail at Martin’s, told the Tribune. “It’s something folks want, so we knew we had to find a way to get it done.”

Martin’s collaborated on the service with Osceola, Ind. DineIn Delivery, which brings local restaurant orders to people’s doors. The service charges a flat $14.99 – $4.99 for picking groceries, $10 for delivery – plus a minimum tip of between 7 percent and 10 percent for the driver, depending on total cost of the order. Users can order online or through the Martin’s smartphone app, and then add delivery at checkout. Delivery hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., although same-day delivery is available if the orders are made by 3 p.m.

Under the service, Martin’s employees do the shopping, and DineIn then carries out the deliveries. The grocer now offers some kind of online ordering option — pickup, delivery or both — at 11 of its 21 stores, the Tribune reported, adding that Martin's and DineIn are considering additional locations at which to provide delivery or to add the option of grocery pickup.