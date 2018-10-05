Marketing 360: Personalizing the Path to Purchase

A growing array of online and offline media is giving the modern shopping journey many moving parts. But maximizing the customer’s experience and a retailer’s ROI - requires that messages and marketing vehicles be seamlessly integrated, consistent and personalized. The challenge is to determine which message and medium - and combinations thereof work best.

In collaboration with EIQResearch Solutions, this survey of 50 leading US Grocery Retailers highlights the challenges they face when aggregating and leveraging the omni-channel consumer data required to create a real-time targeted marketing strategy, as well as the capabilities retailers are prioritizing to make it possible.