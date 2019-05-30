Manard Lagasse Jr. Named President/CEO of Associated Grocers

Associated Grocers named Manard Lagasse Jr. president and CEO of the company. He succeeds Emile Breaux, who resigned from the position for personal reasons.

Lagasse most recently served as SVP and general counsel for the retail services company after joining in 2007. During his time at Associated Grocers, he managed several different departments. Previously, he worked as an attorney for several different firms as well as Schilling Distributing Co.

Breaux, who was named president/CEO in 2015, will remain with the company for a short time to help ensure a smooth transition. He joined Associated Grocers in 1994 and served as COO before being promoted to president/CEO. During his time as head of the company, he oversaw many major projects and worked endlessly on behalf of independent grocers.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the members and employees of the company for the last twenty-five years. The blessings of the many friendships that have been forged during my time here will remain with me forever,” Breaux said. “Working together for the common good is what defines the excellence of this organization. I have no doubt that this legacy will continue under the capable leadership of Manard (Lagasse).”

Associated Grocers serves more than 200 independent grocers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas and provides full-service retail operations support and solution center including procurement, retail services and support, information services, marketing, advertising, store development, retail systems, retail accounting, and creative and print services.