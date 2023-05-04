Sponsored Content
Making the Case for Sustainable Refrigerants
As refrigerant regulations drive food retailers to adopt more sustainable refrigeration strategies, many early adopters are exploring the natural refrigerant CO2. Backed by the integrated compression, controls and components strategy of its product development partner, Emerson, Zero Zone is leading the development of CO2 transcritical booster refrigeration technologies. Although traditional CO2 systems have proved effective in cooler climates for more than a decade, new technologies are emerging to maintain efficiency and reliability in warmer regions. Learn how Zero Zone and Emerson partnered with a prominent retailer to implement a warm-weather CO2 strategy that met their sustainability goals.