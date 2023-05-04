Making the Case for Sustainable Refrigerants

As refrigerant regulations drive food retailers to adopt more sustainable refrigeration strategies, many early adopters are exploring the natural refrigerant CO 2 . Backed by the integrated compression, controls and components strategy of its product development partner, Emerson, Zero Zone is leading the development of CO 2 transcritical booster refrigeration technologies. Although traditional CO 2 systems have proved effective in cooler climates for more than a decade, new technologies are emerging to maintain efficiency and reliability in warmer regions. Learn how Zero Zone and Emerson partnered with a prominent retailer to implement a warm-weather CO 2 strategy that met their sustainability goals.