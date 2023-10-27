Maine Grocery Stores Remain Closed in Wake of Mass Shooting

As the manhunt for suspected mass shooter Robert Card continues in Maine, several grocery stores have temporarily closed their doors. According to local media reports, more than six Hannaford locations remain shuttered on Friday, Oct. 27 as authorities step up the search for the gunman who killed 18 people and injured more than a dozen others at a bowling alley and restaurant in the town of Lewiston.

Hannaford issued a statement on its actions to ensure customer and worker safety at stores in Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Mechanic Falls, Topham and Turner. "We are closely monitoring this evolving situation, and our stores are continuing to follow all shelter in place advisories and guidance from law enforcement," the company declared in a social media post.

Hannaford stores in the communities of Yarmouth and Gray have reopened. To provide services to community members with acute health needs, the location in Cooks Corner will keep its drive-through pharmacy open in a limited capacity.

The retailer expressed support to those impacted by the shooting and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the suspect still at large. “We cannot overstate the sadness we feel as a result of this tragic event. Hannaford has deep roots in Maine, and we feel a very strong connection to each and every community in this state. We are here for our neighbors as we begin to grieve the lives lost and heal from this senseless violence.”

Shaw’s also has a presence in the Lewiston area and announced on Oct. 27 that its stores in Lewiston, Auburn, Bath and Brunswick will remain closed until further notice. Likewise, given the continual shelter in place order, the Save A Lot store in Lewiston posted that it will remain dark.

Authorities have recovered Card’s car and mobile phone and found a suicide note at a home in Bowdoin, Maine. The search radius has expanded to cover 700 square miles in the region.