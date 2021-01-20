LiveArea Seeks to Reduce Checkout Friction

Reducing checkout friction is among the hottest trends in food retail in 2021, and the recent CES event features at least one new entry in that technological race.

LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, and a business unit of PFSweb, Inc. debuted LiveArea Scan & Go at CES 2021. The proprietary retail technology from LiveArea allows in-store shoppers to shop safely and avoid checkout lines without having to download any retail mobile app.

LiveArea Scan & Go helps shoppers:

Scan the barcodes on products they want.

Use mobile payments on their own devices.

Avoid checkout lines and leave after a store associate scans a digital receipt.

LiveArea's self-service technology allows retailers to:

Sell more products with fewer associates.

Create a better experience for customers by eliminating checkout lines.

Attract new customers concerned with social distancing.

Rapidly deploy contactless payment options within weeks.

Avoid costly hardware installations and maintenance.

Seamlessly integrate into existing commerce solutions, customer profiles and loyalty programs.

"Today's shoppers need to have the option of unattended retail moments," said Jim Butler, EVP and general manager at LiveArea. "Forcing shoppers to download apps to checkout is not a customer-first approach. Our customizable contactless solution lets consumers shop, pay and checkout at their own pace, bringing the convenience of an online experience into physical stores."

"Making checkout safe and easy is a priority for all retailers today," said Valerie Vacante, director of strategy at LiveArea. "We designed LiveArea Scan & Go to accommodate contactless payments for retailers and bring to customers the benefits of a buy-and-go experience without an app."

LiveArea Scan & Go, which was created in LiveArea's Product Innovation practice, is compatible with major e-commerce platforms, including Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, Magento and BigCommerce. The offering builds on LiveArea's proven expertise on these platforms and the company's partnerships with major platform providers.