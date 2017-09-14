Lidl to Open 1st Alabama Store

German hard-discount grocery chain Lidl is planning its first store location in Alabama.

The store will be located in Decatur, Ala., where Mayor Tab Bowling announced via Facebook this week the arrival of Lidl to his town, AL.com reported.



The store’s location at Beltline Road and Glenn Street in Decatur is expected to have a "ripple effect” on area development, Bowling said.



Lidl opened its first U.S. stores this past summer with nine locations on the East Coast. The retailer, which plans an aggressive cross-country expansion over the coming years, has since revealed plans for stores in Ohio and Texas.

With its limited assortment, no-frills pricing and emphasis on store brands, Lidl is the main competitor of Aldi in their native Germany and aims to present a similar challenge here, as well as to other grocers in the highly competitive, often over-stored markets where Lidl has planted its flag to date in the U.S. Lidl already operates 10,000 stores in 27 countries.



In June, Lidl opened a $100 million regional headquarters and distribution center in Cartersville, Ga.