Lidl Joins How2Recycle Program

Despite widespread reports of underwhelming performance since its American debut last June, Lidl US is forging ahead with its corporate responsibility endeavors, becoming the latest member of the How2Recycle program. The German deep-discount grocer, with U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va., joins more than 90 companies in using the How2Recycle label to teach customers how to recycle a variety of product packaging types.

“Lidl is proud to partner with How2Recylce to help our customers recycle and reduce waste,” said Boudewijn Tiktak, chief commercial officer at Lidl US. “Running efficient operations and reducing waste are important company principles at Lidl because they enable us to be better stewards of the environment, while lowering our operational costs so we can drive prices down for our customers. By including How2Recycle labeling on our packaging, we are proud to help our customers facilitate better recycling in their own lives.”