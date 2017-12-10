Lidl Joins How2Recycle Program
Despite widespread reports of underwhelming performance since its American debut last June, Lidl US is forging ahead with its corporate responsibility endeavors, becoming the latest member of the How2Recycle program. The German deep-discount grocer, with U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va., joins more than 90 companies in using the How2Recycle label to teach customers how to recycle a variety of product packaging types.
“Lidl is proud to partner with How2Recylce to help our customers recycle and reduce waste,” said Boudewijn Tiktak, chief commercial officer at Lidl US. “Running efficient operations and reducing waste are important company principles at Lidl because they enable us to be better stewards of the environment, while lowering our operational costs so we can drive prices down for our customers. By including How2Recycle labeling on our packaging, we are proud to help our customers facilitate better recycling in their own lives.”
The How2Recycle label appears on Lidl’s private label food products. The labels simplify recycling by providing clear instructions on how to dispose of every packaging component.
“Retailers like Lidl are uniquely poised to make a significant impact towards encouraging correct recycling behavior when they join How2Recycle,” noted Kelly Cramer, senior manager at Charlottesville, Va.-based Sustainable Packaging Coalition, the membership-based group that offers the standardized labeling system. “Applying the How2Recycle label to their private label packaging means they’re providing consistent recycling messaging across a wide variety of packaging formats and materials, and embedding accurate recyclability claims into the store experience. We look forward to seeing How2Recycle on the private label packaging of this flagship European grocer as they begin their U.S. expansion.”
Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries. The retailer currently has 38 stores in five states along the East Coast, with plans to open as many as 100 by the summer 2018.