Leveraging Consumer Demand for Healthier Food

The pandemic has caused health and wellness trends to accelerate across the grocery industry, trends that are causing consumers to take a second look at their foods. Specifically, plant-based, organic, and holistic foods that heal are red-hot. Consumers are demanding high quality ingredients that are ethically sourced and packed with vitamins and nutrients. Entrepreneur Lauren Watkins explains how her company, PuraVida Foods, is stepping up to meet the expectations of grocery shoppers looking for nutritionally superior food.