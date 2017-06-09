Laurel Grocery Co. CEO Elected Board Chairman

As part of a planned succession process, Laurel Grocery Co. CEO Winston Griffin was elected by the company’s board at its Aug. 29 meeting to the role of chairman, replacing current Chairman Bruce Chesnut, who is retiring from the position.

Having served as chairman for more than 25 years, Chesnut, who is marking his 50th year with the London, Ky.-based distributor in 2017, will stay on as a member of the board.

“I would like to thank Bruce for his years of leadership and to also thank the board for its faith in me,” said Griffin, who was previously vice chairman. “The natural progression of leadership continues between our two families, and I am honored to be here. We are family-owned, just as our customers are. It is truly a testament to our friendship and confidence in one another that Laurel Grocery Co. continues to supply independent grocers for over 95 years. The hard-working, dedicated employees of Laurel Grocery deserve all the credit for our longevity. I look forward to many more years with the company.”