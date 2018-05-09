Latino Food Industry Association Names Lilly Rocha President

Latino Food Industry Association (LFIA) has appointed Lilly Rocha, founder of the Sabor Latino food industry trade show, president of the nation’s first national organization representing Latinos involved in every aspect of the food industry.

“We are honored that Lilly Rocha has accepted our offer to lead the Latino Food Industry Association as we launch a new era of growth and expansion of our services for our members,” said Ruben Smith, chair of the LFIA board. “Her years of experience and dedication to the introduction and expansion of Latino food to the nation’s many diverse communities will serve as a real asset to our organization.”

Rocha’s company, Long Beach, Calif.-based Space 67 Productions, has produced corporate events since 2009. After successfully managing and growing corporate trade shows for many organizations around the globe, she created Sabor Latino in 2013. The event has since become a recognized brand in the Latino food industry and serves as the premier business platform for Latino food professionals.

In addition to accepting the role of president, Rocha will retain her seat on the LFIA board.

“LFIA’s focus and purpose is to advance the growth and influence of Latinos in one of the nation’s most lucrative and influential business arenas, and I’m prepared and anxious to lead that effort,” she noted.

Los Angeles-based LFIA provides its members with the necessary tools to compete and succeed in the food industry, including compliance workshops, advocacy, legislative updates, operational training, technology, and marketing and branding improvements.