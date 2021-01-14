Label Insight Hires a Chief Customer Officer

Label Insight, whose technology helps grocery shoppers find products based on their personal needs, has hired Marsha McGraw as chief customer officer.

In her role, McGraw will lead all sales, customer success and partnership operations to support the company's rapid growth as the trusted product attribute metadata platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. The appointment is the latest of Label Insight's executive hires in support of its continued growth.

McGraw joins Label Insight as the recent acceleration of grocery e-commerce converges with the hundreds of millions of shoppers searching for products based upon individual product preferences such as gluten-free, keto diet, all-natural, paraben-free and thousands of other need-states. The company's patented technology and deep product attribute metadata helps CPG brands and retailers grow customers and drive increased sales by ensuring shoppers can find products that meet their individual need-states.

"We are incredibly excited to have Marsha join our Label Insight leadership team," said Todd Morris, CEO of Label Insight. "Her passion and track record of delivering customer value is unmatched in the industry. Last year was one of our best years ever fueled by our unique ability to help our customers grow, and Marsha's proven capacity to understand, and deliver against, the strategic needs of customers could not come to us at a better time as we expand to address broader business applications for our customers."

McGraw was most recently president of U.S. sales at Catalina, a shopper intelligence and digital media company. In her almost 15-year career at Catalina, she was responsible for leading significant growth and expansion across Catalina's Fortune 500 CPG customer base.