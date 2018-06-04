KTA Express Opens in Kealakekua

KTA Super Stores opened KTA Express in Kealakekua, Hawaii, its first new store since 1990. This is KTA’s third location in West Hawaii, offering another convenient stop for South Kona residents and tourists. Kealakekua native Hoku Kamakau has been named store director.

“We at KTA are honored to be able to open our newest location on the site of the former Kamigaki Market, which was an iconic family run business,” said Barry Taniguchi, CEO and chairman of KTA Super Stores. “We are happy to expand our presence and be a part of the community.”

The new KTA Express format features the same departments as KTA Super Stores: grocery, bakery, meat and produce. It also offers KTA’s private label Mountain Apple brand and 1916 family of products. The store also features AFC Sushi and L&L Mix Plate hot foods. Plans also are in place to add a video kiosk, change-converting kiosk, an ATM and money ordering services.

KTA Super Stores was established in 1916 as K. Taniguchi Shoten by Koichi and Taniyo Taniguchi in Waiakea, Hawaii. For more than 100 years, KTA Super Stores has been committed to its founders’ mission of working hard to fulfill the food, household and health care needs of Hawaiians.