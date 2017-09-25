Kroger, Tops on List of 100 Healthiest Workplaces

The Kroger Co. and Tops Markets LLC are the only two supermarket operators to make the 2017 list of the 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America, compiled by Indianapolis-based Healthiest Employers LLC, an organization that evaluates employers’ efforts regarding corporate health.

Cincinnati-based Kroger came in at No. 38 on the list – its second appearance in three years – thanks to such corporate wellness initiatives as health screenings, preventive-care education and wellness challenges. Associates also have access to unlimited coaching, by phone or video, to help them achieve their personal health goals under the grocer’s Employee Assistance Program.

“Our focus in 2016 was on pilot programs for specific high-risk and chronic disease populations such as diabetic or pre-diabetic populations,” the company noted in Healthiest Employers’ Healthiest 100 Employers in America publication. “We were thoughtful on the measurements to evaluate to determine program success in both the short and long term, in partnership with our health care partners.”

“Our associates’ well-being is incredibly important to us, and we are excited to be recognized as an industry leader for our commitment to better health,” said Theresa Monti, Kroger’s VP of total rewards and HR systems. “Our goal is to offer something for everyone to help with their overall well-being: physically, financially and emotionally.”

Tops, meanwhile came in at No. 59, its second consecutive appearance, due to the wide variety of wellness programs it offers, including The Tops WELL Annual Weight Loss Challenge, the Walking to Tops Program, the Road to Financial Wellness Program and the company’s annual participation in the JP Morgan Chase Corporate Challenge. All of these programs began in 2010.

“The executive team is committed to making our associates and families healthier and more aware of financial, mental and physical health with their continued support of our Tops WELL program,” the Williamsville, N.Y.-based grocer said in Healthiest 100 Employers in America. “The members of the executive team actively participate in our onsite programs and community events.”

“At Tops, we take great pride in ensuring a healthy working environment for all of our employees,” noted Gail Marchese, the company’s manager, benefits and wellness. “We encourage involvement in company-wide fitness challenges, health screenings, and provide numerous resources for our associates and their families so that they can actively take charge of their health and well-being.”

Other food/beverage concerns to make the list were Certified Angus Beef, at No. 91, and the Craft Brew Alliance, at No. 99.

The 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America (H100) is a national ranking that scores population health outcomes and six values: vision, culture/engagement, learning, expertise, metrics and technology. In its fourth year, more than 2,000 companies applied to earn a spot in the ranking.