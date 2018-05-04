Kroger to Open 2nd Kitchen 1883

The Kroger Co. is opening its second Kitchen 1883 stand-alone restaurant in the greater Cincinnati area; the first opened last year in Kentucky's Boone County. The concept offers a fresh take on American comfort food with a made-from-scratch menu inspired by American and international flavors, hand-crafted cocktails and a community-centered atmosphere.

“With Kitchen 1883, our vision is to create a gathering place that offers a casual atmosphere for guests to relax and experience food,” said Daniel Hammer, VP of culinary development and new business for Cincinnati-based Kroger. “Since opening our pilot restaurant five months ago, we’ve discovered new ideas that will help to shape our future dining concepts and in-store fresh food experiences.”

The new restaurant, in Anderson Township, will feature local menu items and be open daily for lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on Saturday and Sunday. It's scheduled to open in the fall.

“Kitchen 1883 is just one way Kroger is redefining the customer experience through innovative concepts, as we outlined in Restock Kroger,” Hammer added. “Kroger’s Culinary Innovation team will continue innovating and experimenting with food trends, flavors and ingredients to create new experiences and products for our customers, and new menu items for our restaurant guests.”