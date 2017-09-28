Kroger Marks Hispanic Heritage Month With ‘Sazón Remix’

The Kroger Co. is observing Hispanic Heritage Month by offering food samples from various countries and promoting Latin-themed recipes through its Sazón Remix program. During the celebration, which runs through Oct. 15, shoppers can go to a bilingual website to download digital coupons and find out about such Hispanic-influenced meal ideas as Peruvian ceviche and Chilean empanadas.

“Each day, Kroger brings bold and exciting flavors and tastes from across the globe to the homes of more than 9 million customers,” said Angel Colón, senior director of diversity at the Cincinnati-based grocer. “Hispanic Heritage Month gives us the opportunity to celebrate these exciting flavors, and equally important, spotlight Kroger’s commitment to diversity within our supply chain and workforce.”

For this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month program, Kroger has teamed up with Yvette Marquez, Emmy-winning producer, chef, author, food blogger and founder of the Muy Bueno website. To mark the partnership, Marquez is sharing weekly Latin-inspired cocktail recipes on her blog and YouTube channel that pair with the grocer’s Hispanic-influenced meals.

Additionally, to aid Puerto Ricans who’ve suffered in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Kroger is providing essential supplies and has pledged to match customer donations up to $25,000 to assist American Red Cross in its disaster relief efforts on the battered Caribbean island. Puerto Rico is the site of a Kroger Specialty Pharmacy location.

Observed annually Sept. 15-Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month highlights the histories, cultures and contributions of U.S. citizens with roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Kroger operates 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banners in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Its family of companies operates a personalized order online service, ClickList, as well as 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 fine-jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics, 1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the United States.