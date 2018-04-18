Kroger Introduces Feed Your Future Educational Program

The Kroger Co. is introducing a new and enhanced long-term benefits program that was made possible due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Feed Your Future includes accelerated investments in store associate wages, a more generous 401(k) benefit, and enriched associate discount and support programs, including an education program to encourage lifelong learning and strengthen the company's opportunity culture.

Kroger and its subsidiaries will now offer associates an employee education benefit of up to $3,500 annually ($21,000 over the course of employment) toward continuing education and development opportunities including a high school equivalency exam, professional certifications and advanced degrees.

Under the new benefit, Kroger expects to increase by five times its total annual investment in employee education. In addition to a more generous individual and lifetime benefit, Feed Your Future will now cover all full- and part-time associates following six months of employment.

“We care about our nearly half a million associates' growth and development, and we believe investing in education will support and encourage lifelong learning and reinforce our 'come for a job, stay for a career' opportunity culture,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. “We believe that making education benefits available to more associates and at more generous levels than ever before is the best way to support their future.”