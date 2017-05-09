Kroger Changes Guard of Michigan Division

Longtime Kroger veteran Jayne Homco will retire at the end of the month as president of the Cincinnati-based grocer’s Michigan division, to be succeeded by Scott Hays, who joined the company last spring after a long tenure with Albertson's Inc.

Homco began her Kroger career in 1975 as a store clerk in Kroger's Central division in Indianapolis.

"In her more than 40 years with Kroger, Jayne has touched the lives of countless customers and associates, and her dedication to the community – especially her work with feeding the hungry, education and women's health – has been an example to us all," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We are grateful for Jayne's many contributions over the years and wish her and her family the best in retirement."

Homco spent time in Central division store management roles in the division, before relocating to the company's Dillons division in Kansas in 1998 as a deli/bakery merchandiser. She went on to hold several leadership positions in Dillons and multiple Kroger divisions, before being promoted to vice president of merchandising for the QFC division in 2004. She was named to the same position for Kroger's Southwest division in 2007. She was promoted to her current role in the Michigan division in 2013.



During her four years in Michigan, Homco was passionate about ending food insecurity, helping raise and contribute more than $7.5 million dollars to area food banks and rescuing more than 19.2 million pounds of healthy foods from Kroger stores.

Homco also dedicated her time to Detroit's American Cancer Society and made women's health a top priority, as she led the division to raise more than $1.2 million under her tenure. Homco is a member of the Network of Executive Women, serves on the boards for Forgotten Harvest, Michigan Business & Professional Association - Women and Leadership in the Workplace, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, and Michigan Food and Beverage Association.

She was named one of Progressive Grocer's Senior Level Executive Top Women in Grocery in 2008, was an honoree of the Women and Leadership in the Workplace Distinguished Service Award for 2014, and was named one of the Most Influential Women in Michigan in 2016.

Hays Promoted to Lead Michigan Division

Currently VP of operations for Kroger’s Fry's division, Hays will succeed Homco as president of the Michigan division, effective Oct. 1.

"Scott has been a tremendous asset to Kroger since coming on board earlier this year," McMullen said. "His dedicated leadership is best exemplified by his passion for supporting our associates and customers."

Hays joined Kroger’s Fry’s division last April from Albertson’s Inc., where he began his grocery career in 1983 as a grocery clerk in Provo, Utah. He was promoted to a store director and then held positions of increasing responsibility throughout Albertson’s, including district manager, and area and division VP, leading the company's San Antonio division. He played an integral role in the development of the Texas and Louisiana markets for Albertson's.

He also served as VP of operations for Jewel Osco in the Chicagoland market and most recently was the division president for Albertson's Dallas-Fort Worth market.



Kroger operates nearly 2,800 stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia.