Kroger Appoints Director of Investor Relations

The Kroger Co. has promoted Rebekah Manis to the position of director of investor relations.

Manis has been with Kroger since 1994, when she joined the company as a cashier in the Louisville division. After graduating from college, she went to Kroger’s regional accounting service center as a finance manager. In 2004, she found a place on the capital management team, on which she held several leadership roles for a decade. In 2014, Manis became senior financial manager for Our Brands. She was subsequently promoted to her most recent role as corporate controller for merchandising, in which capacity she oversees financial budgeting, forecasting and reporting for the enterprise.

“Rebekah is a seasoned financial executive who brings deep experience in several key business units to her new role,” noted Mike Schlotman, EVP and CFO at Cincinnati-based Kroger. “We are grateful she has accepted this position and look forward to what she will contribute to our investor community.”

Manis, a certified public accountant, succeeds Kate Ward, who has been promoted to president of Kroger Personal Finance. Ward began at Kroger in 2001 as an auditor and spent 10 years in capital management before becoming director of investor relations in 2015.

“We thank Kate for her commitment to our investors and look forward to her continued leadership as president of Kroger Personal Finance,” said Schlotman.