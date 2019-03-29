Kroger Among Grocers Named as Top Workplaces for LGBTQ Equality
The Kroger Co. was among the retailers and CPG companies earning a perfect score on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s national benchmarking tool for corporate policies and practices supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.
“This is a very proud moment for Kroger. We have worked to create a more inclusive work environment where every associate can be their best self every day and this recognition reinforces our commitment,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s SVP of human resources and chief people officer. “It is also a testament to the thoughtful insight provided by our LGBTQ associates and allies, who have shown us what we do well and where we can improve.”
Kroger’s LGBTQ Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Highlights:
- Offers an associate resource group, providing an uplifting community for LGBTQ employees and allies
- Provides same-sex partner benefits and transgender-inclusive health care
- Partners with the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce to create and enhance partnerships with LGBTQ suppliers
- Achieved Billion Dollar Roundtable status for reaching more than $1 billion in spend with certified minority- and women-owned suppliers
- Ranked 13th on Omnikal's 2019 Omni50 list, which recognizes America's top 50 corporate and government buyers of products and services from inclusive and diverse suppliers
The annual survey assesses non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Companies scoring a perfect 100 are designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.
Other retailers achieving a perfect 100 include Whole Foods Market’s parent company Amazon.com, Food Lion, Giant Food Stores, Giant of Maryland, Hannaford Supermarkets, Target and Walmart.