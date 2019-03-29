Kroger Among Grocers Named as Top Workplaces for LGBTQ Equality

The Kroger Co. was among the retailers and CPG companies earning a perfect score on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s national benchmarking tool for corporate policies and practices supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.

“This is a very proud moment for Kroger. We have worked to create a more inclusive work environment where every associate can be their best self every day and this recognition reinforces our commitment,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s SVP of human resources and chief people officer. “It is also a testament to the thoughtful insight provided by our LGBTQ associates and allies, who have shown us what we do well and where we can improve.”