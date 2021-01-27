Kroger Adds Former Dell and Unilever Execs to Board

New board member Kevin Brown serves as EVP of global operations and chief supply chain officer for Dell Technologies, a leading global technology company. He spent two decades in progressive leadership positions at Dell, including chief procurement officer, where he has also established himself as an authority on sustainable business practices.

Brown earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and an M.S. in Engineering Management from George Washington University. He serves as a member of the National Committee of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Board of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and the Executive Leadership Council.

The other new board member is Amanda Sourry.

She served as president of North America for Unilever until her retirement in Dec. 2019. She held leadership roles of increasing responsibility during her more than 30 years at Unilever, both in the U.S. and Europe, including president of global foods, EVP of global hair care, and EVP of the firm's UK and Ireland business.

Sourry earned a M.A. from Cambridge University. She currently serves on the Board of PVH Corp.

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin and Amanda to Kroger," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Amanda brings to Kroger extensive global marketing and business experience in consumer packaged goods, including overseeing Unilever's digital efforts. Kevin combines deep global supply chain and procurement expertise with a track record of sustainability and resilience leadership that will benefit our business and shareholders. They will both be tremendous assets to Kroger's board of directors."

Brown and Sourry are elected to serve until Kroger's annual meeting of shareholders in June 2021. At that time, they will stand for election by the shareholders.

The food retailer also said that Bobby Shackouls is retiring from Kroger's board after more than 21 years of service.

"We are grateful to Bobby for his more than two decades of service on the Kroger board of directors, including five years as lead independent director," McMullen said. "The board and the entire Kroger family wish Bobby, his wife Judy, and their family all the best in retirement."

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.