Kowalski's Adds Mobile Self-Checkout

Kowalski’s Markets, which operates 11 stores in the Twin Cities area, is expanding its current ecommerce program to include mobile self-checkout capabilities, allowing shoppers to scan and pay from their personal devices in-store.

Made possible through a partnership with Madison, Wis.-based ecommerce technology provider GrocerKey, the new self-checkout option expands the choices for shoppers who use Kowalski’s On-the-Go program, which currently allows for online ordering, curbside pickup and home delivery. Mobile self-checkout will be announced on the grocer’s website when it becomes available.

Kowalski’s originally selected GrocerKey to digitally enable its brand and offers, as well as to provide a more enhanced shopping experience. Previously hampered by tools that lacked sophistication and operational efficiency, Kowalski’s chose the company to provide a modern experience for shoppers online and in-store.

Additionally, the two companies have worked as enablement partners, working side-by-side to source and enable rich content, deepen CPG relationships to source offers, and efficiently and affordably implement GrocerKey’s solution platform.