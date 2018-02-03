Knowledge is Power in the Meat Department

Consumers demand transparency as a “shortcut to confidence” in your brand, said David Fikes, FMI’s VP of communications and consumer/community affairs, asserting that transparency helps transform retailers from “just a store” into allies who truly support shoppers’ needs.

And transparency is driving sales, because consumers want to know about sourcing, animal welfare and environmental practices. According to the latest Power of Meat study, the annual survey of meat shoppers unveiled at the conference every year, special attributes saw dollar gains of 4.8 percent and volume growth of 5.1 percent over 2017 versus a flat year for conventional.

With consumers noticing package claims like all-natural, organic, grass-fed, hormone-free and antibiotic-free, such awareness has the highest positive impact on purchase likelihood for humanely raised, hormone-free and antibiotic-free products, the survey asserted.

Education Breeds Loyalty

But the power of education goes beyond what’s in the food and how it’s made. Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at 210 Analytics, the consultants who fielded the study, noted that more than half of shoppers “merely manage” or need help with preparing meat, and more than 80 percent stick to just a handful of cuts with which they’re comfortable.

Retailers who offer guidance to meat shoppers stand to benefit, as the study indicates that broader knowledge of different cuts leads to a greater variety purchased, more frequent meat preparation and thus higher spending, more frequent trips and greater store loyalty to the retailers who build trust through education.

So while price per pound remains a perennial sales influencer, engagement is key to long-term relevance for meat retailers. Digital touch points and in-store signage offer the greatest potential for connecting across all age groups.

Always Solutions

And while Millennials are the hot demographic, it’s actually Generation X’ers who are responsible for more than half of e-grocery and meal kit purchases, according to Laurie Rains, group VP for retail commercial strategy at Nielsen.