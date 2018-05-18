Know a Disruptive 'Store of the Future'? Then Enter Our Contest!

At a time of constant disruption in the retail market, the way consumers shop continues to evolve. With competition from online retailers, traditional grocers must deliver a compelling in-store experience that educates, delights and delivers on key need-states.

The store of the future must successfully respond to the “why” behind the buy.

What is your vision for the next generation of grocery stores? How can retailers best deliver on consumer expectations in the next three, five, 10 years and beyond? How will the fresh perimeter, center store and front end be reallocated to better work together for greater profitability?

Progressive Grocer is inviting store design firms and retailer design teams to share their concepts with us for our Store of the Future design contest. Our editorial team will review entries and select the most innovative – and disruptive – for publication in PG’s August 2018 issue.



Deadline to enter is Friday, July 6.



