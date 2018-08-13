Know Any Up-and-Coming Grocery Leaders? Help Us Recognize Them!

The grocery industry continues its move into a new age: Top grocers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are working together to better meet the needs of the evolving shopper through everything from grocery technology to repositioning the store as a solutions center, not just a place that sells products.

As a result, a new generation of leaders is emerging – one with fresh perspective and an unwavering commitment to innovative thought and practice.

To honor these individuals, Progressive Grocer is introducing the GenNext Awards program, which recognizes individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated:

A commitment to a career in either the grocery or CPG industries

Innovation through the work they are doing

Leadership, including the capacity to inspire and lead others, and a commitment to learn from others

A commitment to getting involved in the industry – such as through associations – and helping through charities or in the community

The inaugural class will be recognized and honored online and in Progressive Grocer’s December 2018 issue. Nominations must be made by Oct. 19, so submit yours here, today!

Questions about the awards or nomination process? E-mail Carly Kilgore, marketing manager, at [email protected]